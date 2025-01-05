'AAPda wasted Delhi's 10 years...turned every season into emergency': Modi
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a blistering attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) during a rally in Delhi on Sunday.
He accused the AAP government of "wasting" the last decade and turning every season into an emergency with issues like water shortages and pollution.
PM Modi coined the term "AAPda" to describe what he called their alleged mismanagement.
Infrastructure inauguration
PM Modi inaugurates new transit corridor, criticizes AAP
During the rally, PM Modi inaugurated a 13-kilometer stretch of the Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor.
The stretch links Sahibabad in Uttar Pradesh to New Ashok Nagar in Delhi and is part of a larger 55-kilometer corridor to improve regional connectivity.
He also took a ride on the Namo Bharat train from Sahibabad to New Ashok Nagar.
Spending allegations
PM Modi accuses Kejriwal of excessive spending
The prime minister also slammed AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal for allegedly spending too much on the CM's residence, which he called "Sheeshmahal."
He dismissed the AAP's claims that the central government was stopping them from working and used "Sheeshmahal" as an example of their lies.
"It is a false allegation that the Centre does not let them work, 'Sheeshmahal' is an example of their lies," he said.
Future focus
PM Modi emphasizes next 25 years for India's future
PM Modi further emphasized the importance of the next 25 years for India's future, adding that this time will be crucial for Delhi's growth.
He urged Delhiites to vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming assembly polls, assuring that only the BJP can ensure Delhi's development.
"Now, we can only hear 'AAPda nahi sahenge, badal ke rahenge' in Delhi. Delhi wants development and the people of Delhi have trust in BJP," he said.