Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA candidate from Delhi's Kalkaji, Ramesh Bidhuri, has found himself in hot water over a sexist comment he made about Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Bidhuri said if elected, he would ensure the roads in his constituency are "as smooth as Priyanka's cheeks."

The remark has drawn sharp criticism from opposition parties, with the Congress Party calling it "shameful" and "anti-woman."