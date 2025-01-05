BJP leader promises roads smooth like 'Priyanka's cheeks,' sparks row
What's the story
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA candidate from Delhi's Kalkaji, Ramesh Bidhuri, has found himself in hot water over a sexist comment he made about Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.
Bidhuri said if elected, he would ensure the roads in his constituency are "as smooth as Priyanka's cheeks."
The remark has drawn sharp criticism from opposition parties, with the Congress Party calling it "shameful" and "anti-woman."
Backlash ensues
Congress, AAP condemn Bidhuri's remark
Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate slammed Bidhuri's comment, saying it showed an "ugly" mindset toward women. "This is BJP's real face," she said.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also slammed the BJP leader for his remarks.
Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh asked where the safety of women's respect was with such leaders, tweeting, "This is BJP's candidate, listen to his language. This is BJP's respect for women."
Defense strategy
Bidhuri defends his comment, cites similar past remark
Unfazed, Bidhuri stood by his statement, citing a similar past remark by Lalu Prasad Yadav on Hema Malini.
He asked why the Congress was offended now and not then.
"Isn't Hema Malini a woman? Hema Malini is far superior to Priyanka Gandhi, when it comes to achievements in life," he told India Today.
Bidhuri is the BJP's candidate for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. He will be contesting against Delhi CM Atishi and Congress's Alka Lamba in a three-way battle.