'Mistakenly gone off track...': Nitish Kumar rejects Lalu's INDIA proposal
What's the story
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has rejected Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's invite to join the Opposition Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc.
The JD(U) leader said, "We (JDU) had mistakenly gone off track twice. Now, we will always stay together (in NDA) and focus on development work."
The JD(U)'s 12 Lok Sabha seats are vital for the NDA, as the BJP lacks a majority alone.
Past criticism
Kumar criticizes Bihar's condition before his tenure
Kumar had criticized the state of Bihar before assuming office in 2005 but credited his leadership for improvements in safety, healthcare, infrastructure, and education.
He had said that before 2005, "People were afraid to come out of their homes after evening."
This was a direct dig at Yadav's previous administration.
Opposition stance
RJD leader downplays father's remarks
Tejashwi Yadav, Lalu's son and leader of the opposition, has played down his father's remarks about a possible alliance with JD(U).
He said there was no chance of a tie-up with JD(U), claiming his father's comments were just answers to media questions.
This statement shows a difference of opinion in the RJD leadership on possible political alliances.
Alliance speculation
NDA leaders dismiss speculation of JD(U)-RJD realignment
Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh and Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary have dismissed speculation of a JD(U)-RJD realignment.
Singh emphasized that "the NDA is strong," while Choudhary described Lalu's offer as "daydreaming."
JD(U) MLC Neeraj Kumar noted a lack of understanding between Lalu and Tejashwi Yadav regarding the offer, further indicating internal disagreements within the RJD.
Alliance unity
JD(U) leader affirms unity within NDA
Senior JD(U) leader Maheshwar Hazari has reiterated that there is full unity within the NDA.
He acknowledged that in politics, there are no permanent friends or enemies but maintained a firm stance on the party's commitment to its current alliance.
This statement comes as political dynamics in Bihar remain tense ahead of the October-November polls later this year.