Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has rejected Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's invite to join the Opposition Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc.

The JD(U) leader said, "We (JDU) had mistakenly gone off track twice. Now, we will always stay together (in NDA) and focus on development work."

The JD(U)'s 12 Lok Sabha seats are vital for the NDA, as the BJP lacks a majority alone.