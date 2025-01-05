What's the difference between BJP, Congress; Rahul Gandhi says this
What's the story
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi recently spoke to students at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras, where he explained the ideological differences between his party and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
He said that while the Congress stands for equitable distribution of resources and inclusive growth, the BJP follows a more aggressive "triple-down" growth strategy.
He also stressed that a harmonious society with fewer conflicts is good for the country.
Education critique
Gandhi criticizes India's education system, opposes privatization
Gandhi also slammed India's current education system during his interaction with the students. He called it narrow and top-down, saying this stifles children's imagination.
He further voiced his disapproval against privatization and financial incentives in education and instead called for increased government spending to ensure quality education.
"I don't think that the best way to guarantee quality education to our people is to privatize everything," he told the students.
Career diversity
Gandhi advocates for diverse career paths, innovation
The Congress leader raised concerns over how success is measured in India's education system, which only seems to value a select few professions such as engineering or medicine.
On his Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, he observed that children only wanted to become doctors, lawyers, engineers, or soldiers.
He advocated for a wider lens that lets children explore various career paths and urged for greater investment in physical production and innovation by children.
Skills respect
Gandhi calls for respect toward various skills, professions
Gandhi said he believes real innovation comes from practical production, not just research and development budgets.
"One of the things that I want to push is moving more into the physical production space," he said.
He ended by pushing for an education system that respects all skills and professions equally, letting children follow their passions beyond traditional careers.