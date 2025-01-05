What's the story

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi recently spoke to students at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras, where he explained the ideological differences between his party and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

He said that while the Congress stands for equitable distribution of resources and inclusive growth, the BJP follows a more aggressive "triple-down" growth strategy.

He also stressed that a harmonious society with fewer conflicts is good for the country.