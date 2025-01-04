What's the story

Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor's fast-unto-death protest at Patna's Gandhi Maidan entered its third day on Saturday.

Kishor had launched the protest on Thursday, demanding the cancelation and re-examination of the 70th Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) held on December 13, after a question paper leak was alleged in the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) exam.

His protest, however, came under scrutiny on the third day after a luxury "vanity van" was spotted near his fasting site.