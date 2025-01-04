Prashant Kishor's fast-unto-death stirs row as 'vanity van' seen nearby
What's the story
Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor's fast-unto-death protest at Patna's Gandhi Maidan entered its third day on Saturday.
Kishor had launched the protest on Thursday, demanding the cancelation and re-examination of the 70th Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) held on December 13, after a question paper leak was alleged in the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) exam.
His protest, however, came under scrutiny on the third day after a luxury "vanity van" was spotted near his fasting site.
Van controversy
Luxury van near protest site stirs controversy
The luxury van, allegedly fitted with high-end features, was stationed a few hundred meters away from where Kishor is fasting.
When asked about the van, Kishor said, "I am on a fast here. If I go home to relieve myself, then journalists will ask questions whether I went to have food or take a nap."
He said he'd prefer if the van was replaced with ₹25 lakh per day and alternate washroom space.
Ongoing protests
Kishor's protest aligns with candidates' demonstrations
Kishor's protest comes in the wake of thousands of candidates protesting for justice over alleged exam irregularities.
The candidates have been protesting for weeks, demanding a meeting with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and calling for systemic reforms in Bihar's examination processes.
The district administration, meanwhile, has filed an FIR against Kishor and his supporters for holding an illegal protest at Gandhi Maidan.
Legal action
FIR filed against Kishor, supporters for illegal protest
District Magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh had cited a Patna High Court order prohibiting dharnas at places other than Gardani Bagh as the basis for the FIR.
Singh said appropriate action would be taken against those involved.
Kishor has also been criticized by some student leaders who accused him of being absent during a police lathicharge at the protest site.
Responding to the accusations, Kishor said, "You take blankets from us and then show us attitude?"
Protest demands
Kishor outlines demands, criticizes Bihar's current regime
Kishor has listed five demands: a retest of the BPSC exam, high-level probe into alleged irregularities, the issuance of a white paper on anomalies in past exams, action against culprits, and a domicile policy reserving two-thirds of government jobs for state candidates.
He slammed Bihar's current regime for not delivering on unemployment promises made two decades ago.