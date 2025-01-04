What's the story

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress of colluding against his party ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in Delhi.

Addressing a press briefing, he asked both parties to announce their alliance against the AAP.

"Congress and BJP should announce they are fighting together to defeat AAP," he said, adding, "People have stopped taking Congress seriously."