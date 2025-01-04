'People don't take Congress seriously': Kejriwal alleges BJP-Congress alliance
What's the story
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress of colluding against his party ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in Delhi.
Addressing a press briefing, he asked both parties to announce their alliance against the AAP.
"Congress and BJP should announce they are fighting together to defeat AAP," he said, adding, "People have stopped taking Congress seriously."
Protest dismissal
Kejriwal dismisses protests, promises relief on water bills
In a related development, a group of women from Punjab protested outside Kejriwal's Delhi residence over unfulfilled promises made during the Punjab assembly elections.
However, Kejriwal dismissed these protestors as affiliates of Congress and BJP.
"Those women belong to Congress and BJP. They are not from Punjab," he claimed.
Separately, he also announced any incorrect water bills would be waived after the elections as a relief measure for affected households in Delhi.
Statement
AAP will waive off those wrong bills: Kejriwal
"I want to publicly and officially announce that those who think their bills are wrong, they need not pay. Wait for the elections; AAP will form the government, and we will waive off those wrong bills," he said.
Meanwhile, the Congress, which has had difficulty regaining political footing in Delhi, used the demonstrations to draw attention to the purported shortcomings of the AAP.
Twitter Post
Watch Kejriwal's statement here
कांग्रेस और BJP को अब औपचारिक रूप से एलान कर देना चाहिए कि वो आम आदमी पार्टी के ख़िलाफ़ गठबंधन में चुनाव लड़ रहे हैं‼️— AAP (@AamAadmiParty) January 4, 2025
-@ArvindKejriwal pic.twitter.com/Ct7COe3fuA
Congress
AAP deceived the women of Punjab: Congress
"Just like AAP deceived the women of Punjab, they are now planning to deceive the women of Delhi," the Congress said, urging Delhi voters not to fall for "false promises."
The AAP has already announced its candidates for all 70 Assembly constituencies in Delhi, while the Congress has chosen candidates for 47 seats thus far.