Sukhbir Badal was made a "tankhaiya" in August

Why Akal Takht directed Sukhbir Badal to clean toilets,serve langar

By Snehil Singh 09:51 am Dec 03, 2024

What's the story The Akal Takht, the highest temporal authority of the Sikh community, has asked former Deputy Chief Minister of Punjab, Sukhbir Singh Badal, to do penance at the Golden Temple. The order comes after Badal admitted to "religious misconduct" in connection with a 2015 sacrilege case of the Guru Granth Sahib. He was made a "tankhaiya," or someone who has violated Sikh religious code by the Akal Takht in August.

Penance details

Badal's penance involves cleaning, serving at Golden Temple

As part of his penance, Badal and other Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leaders were asked to clean bathrooms at the Golden Temple on Tuesday from 12:00pm to 1:00pm. They were also asked to wash utensils and listen to Gurbani. These actions come in response to allegations that Badal favored Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim when he was the Deputy CM.

Controversial support

Badal's support for excommunicated leader sparks controversy

The Akali leadership, including Badal, was accused of keeping ties with Ram Rahim even after the latter's excommunication by the Sikh community in 2007. The pardon given to Ram Rahim by party leaders in connection with the sacrilege case triggered violent clashes between Sikhs and Dera followers in Punjab. This punishment also relates to Kotkapura police firing case and controversial appointments made during SAD's governance from 2007-2017.

Award revocation

Akal Takht revokes award, instructs SAD reorganization

The Akal Takht has also revoked the Fakhar-e-Kaum award conferred to Sukhbir's father, Parkash Singh Badal, for pardoning Ram Rahim. It has also asked SAD's working committee to accept Sukhbir Badal's resignation as party chief and reorganize within six months. This order comes after SAD did not contest recent bypolls due to restrictions by the Akal Takht on Sukhbir Badal's campaign activities.

Announcement details

Akal Takht's decisions announced by Jathedar

The Jathedar of Akal Takht, Giani Raghbir Singh, announced the decisions in Amritsar with other senior Sikh clergy members. He urged SAD's rebel group to rejoin and contribute positively toward party and state affairs. Sukhbir Badal, who reached Golden Temple in a wheelchair (he has a fractured leg), has to wear a plaque around his neck and sit outside various gurudwaras across Punjab for an hour each day over two days.