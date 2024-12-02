Summarize Simplifying... In short RSS chief Bhagwat has urged Indian couples to have at least three children, citing concerns over the country's declining total fertility rate (TFR) from 2.2 to 2.0.

He warns that a TFR below 2.1 could lead to societal extinction, as per India's population policy.

He warns that a TFR below 2.1 could lead to societal extinction, as per India's population policy.

However, his remarks have sparked controversy, with AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi challenging Bhagwat's stance and recalling PM Modi's previous comments on Muslim women's fertility rates.

Bhagwat's comments came during a clan gathering

Why RSS's Bhagwat wants Indian couples to 'produce 3 kids'

By Snehil Singh 05:26 pm Dec 02, 202405:26 pm

What's the story Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat has voiced concern over India's falling population growth, saying the country's Total Fertility Rate (TFR) should be at least three. The number is much higher than the replacement rate of 2.1. Bhagwat's comments came during his address at the Kathale Kul (clan) Sammelan in Nagpur on Sunday.

Population concerns

Bhagwat warns of societal extinction due to low birth rates

Bhagwat warned that a TFR below 2.1 could spell societal extinction, pointing to the disappearance of many languages and cultures. He said, "This decline does not necessarily require external threats; a society can gradually fade away on its own." The RSS chief also emphasized family as a basic societal unit and expressed concern over India's declining TFR from 2.2 to 2.0.

Policy reference

Bhagwat cites India's population policy on fertility rate

Referring to India's population policy, Bhagwat said it clearly states that the total fertility rate shouldn't be below 2.1. He further explained his stance on the TFR, saying, "Now when we say 2.1, it is not feasible to have children in fraction. So when we say 2.1, this means it should be more, at least three." This comes as data from the 2021 National Family Health Survey shows an increase in Contraceptive Prevalence Rate from 54% to 67%.

Counterpoint

Owaisi responds to Bhagwat's remarks on fertility rate

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi hit back at Bhagwat's remarks by recalling Prime Minister Narendra Modi's previous comments on Muslim women's fertility rates. He also recalled PM Modi's remarks about redistributing gold among Muslims if Congress comes to power and said, "Bhagwat says produce more children. Now those in the RSS should start marrying."