What's the story

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced its first list of candidates for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.

The list features 29 candidates who will be contesting for 70 seats in the national capital.

Among the candidates is former BJP MP Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma, who will be contesting against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal from the New Delhi seat.