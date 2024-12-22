PM Modi receives Kuwait's highest civilian honor
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was awarded the "Order of Mubarak Al-Kabeer," Kuwait's highest civilian honor, on Sunday. The Amir of Kuwait, Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, presented the award at a ceremony at Bayan Palace. The prestigious honor is usually awarded to heads of state, foreign sovereigns, and members of the royal family as a gesture of friendship.
Award recognizes PM Modi's efforts in bolstering India-Kuwait ties
The "Order of Mubarak Al-Kabeer" was conferred upon PM Modi for his immense contribution toward strengthening bilateral relations between India and Kuwait. His visit to Kuwait was a part of a two-day diplomatic mission to strengthen ties between the two countries. This is the 20th international award conferred upon PM Modi, highlighting his global influence and dedication toward building international partnerships.