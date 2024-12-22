Summarize Simplifying... In short Donald Trump has appointed Mark Burnett, a renowned TV producer known for shows like "Survivor" and "The Apprentice," as a special envoy to the UK.

Trump appoints 'The Apprentice' producer as special envoy to UK

What's the story President-elect Donald Trump has named famous television producer Mark Burnett as the special envoy to the United Kingdom. The announcement was made on Trump's 'Truth Social' platform. "It is my great honor to appoint Mark Burnett as the Special Envoy to the United Kingdom," Trump wrote. He praised Burnett's unique blend of diplomatic acumen and international recognition from a distinguished career in television and business.

Burnett's role and collaboration with Trump on 'The Apprentice'

Burnett, a London-born television producer famous for his work on hit shows like "Survivor," "The Voice," and "The Apprentice," will now focus on bolstering diplomatic ties between the US and UK. His job will include boosting trade, investment opportunities, and cultural exchanges. Notably, Burnett had previously worked with Trump on "The Apprentice," a partnership that greatly boosted Trump's public profile ahead of his 2016 presidential campaign.

Trump's unconventional choice reflects preference for TV figures

Trump's decision to appoint Burnett comes as part of a broader pattern where he has chosen people from TV or political backgrounds for key roles. The strategy was further highlighted when he named casino magnate Tilman Fertitta as his choice for US ambassador to Italy on the same day. While special envoy positions are reserved for regions like the Middle East, Trump's choice of special envoy for the UK is unconventional considering the existing strong alliance between the two countries.

Trump's diverse appointments aim to strengthen international relations

Apart from Burnett, Trump has also named other special envoys, including Richard Grenell, former Acting Director of National Intelligence, for Germany, and Adam Boehler as special presidential envoy for hostage affairs. Keith Kellogg, former National Security Advisor to the Vice President, has been appointed for Ukraine and Russia. Burnett is the former chairman of MGM and has won 13 Emmy Awards.