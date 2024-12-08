Summarize Simplifying... In short In a recent meeting with President Trump, Ukraine's Zelenskyy stressed the importance of a fair peace and strong security guarantees for his country.

Following the talks, the Biden administration pledged a substantial $988 million aid package for Ukraine, including military equipment and supplies, to strengthen Ukraine's position both on the battlefield and in negotiations.

This move is part of the administration's strategy to increase support for Ukraine while applying economic pressure on Russia. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Zelensky meets Trump, Macron in Paris

Zelenskyy says talks with Trump were 'good and productive'

By Snehil Singh 05:30 pm Dec 08, 202405:30 pm

What's the story Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met US president-elect Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron face-to-face for the first time in Paris on Saturday. The talks, held on the sidelines of the grand reopening of Notre-Dame Cathedral, were hosted by Macron at the Elysee Palace. Zelenskyy called the talks "good and productive," adding that all leaders agreed to work together on global challenges.

Peace focus

Zelenskyy emphasizes 'just peace' and security for Ukraine

During the meeting, Zelenskyy emphasized the need for a "just peace" and strong security guarantees for Ukraine. "It is very important for us... that the peace is just for all of us," he said. He also added that "Russia, [Russian President Vladimir] Putin or any other aggressor has no possibility of ever returning." "And this is the most important thing—a just peace and security guarantees, strong security guarantees for Ukraine," he added.

Aid commitment

US announces $988 million assistance package for Ukraine

After the talks, the Joe Biden administration announced a massive $988 million assistance package for Ukraine. The aid includes critical military equipment such as drones, precision-guided Himars rocket launcher ammunition, and essential supplies for artillery systems, tanks, and armored vehicles. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan stressed that their aim was to bolster Ukraine's position on the battlefield and at the negotiating table.

Aid surge

Biden administration increases aid to Ukraine

The announcement of the aid package comes as part of the Biden administration's efforts to ramp up assistance to Ukraine and exert economic pressure on Russia. "Our job has been to try and put Ukraine in the strongest possible position on the battlefield so that it is in the strongest possible position at the negotiating table," Sullivan said.