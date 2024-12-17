Day after Palestine bag, Priyanka carries tote with 'Bangladesh' message
Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is once again making headlines with her choice of tote bags. On Tuesday, she reached Parliament with a bag that read, "Stand with Bangladeshi Hindus and Christians." This comes a day after she sparked controversy by carrying a bag inscribed with "Palestine" and symbols of Palestinian solidarity. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had slammed her for the move, accusing her of prioritizing foreign issues over domestic concerns.
Vadra's response to criticism over 'Palestine' bag
Reacting to BJP's criticism over her "Palestine" bag, Vadra asked, "Who is going to decide what clothes I wear now? Who is going to decide that? That's typical patriarchy that you decide what women wear also. I don't subscribe to that. I will wear what I want." The controversy was further stoked by Palestinian Embassy representative Abed Elrazeg Abu Jazer, who congratulated her on her electoral victory and spoke about support for Palestine's freedom.
BJP accuses Vadra of 'communal posturing'
The BJP has accused Vadra of "communal posturing" and questioned her silence on domestic issues concerning Bangladeshi Hindus. BJP MP Manoj Tiwari alleged the Congress uses different agendas for vote appeasement. Union Minister of State SP Singh Bhagel suggested her actions were an attempt to polarize Muslim votes and criticized her for not using Indian-made products, which could boost local industries.
India's stance on Israel-Palestine conflict and Bangladesh minority attacks
India has consistently supported a two-state solution for Israel and Palestine. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar recently reiterated India's commitment to a sovereign Palestinian state. India has also expressed concern over attacks on minorities in Bangladesh and shares close ties with the country.