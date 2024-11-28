Summarize Simplifying... In short Bangladesh's High Court has declined to prohibit the activities of ISKCON, despite the government's actions against the organization.

Bangladesh High Court refuses to ban ISKCON's activities

What's the story The Bangladesh High Court has dismissed a plea seeking a suo motu order to ban the activities of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON). The plea was filed by Supreme Court lawyer Md Monir Uddin, who also sought enforcement of Section 144 in Chattogram, Rangpur, and Dinajpur. The petition claimed that ISKCON has been promoting religious events with the goal of creating sectarian conflict, forcing its views on traditional Hindu communities, and forcibly recruiting members from lower Hindu castes.

High court expresses confidence in government measures

During the proceedings, the attorney general's office elaborated on the steps taken by the government against ISKCON. The HC bench, comprising Justice Farah Mahbub and Justice Debasish Roy Chowdhury, hoped that the government would remain vigilant in maintaining law and order. They highlighted the importance of protecting lives and properties in Bangladesh.

Court updated on cases related to ISKCON's activities

Additional Attorney General Aneek R Haque and Deputy Attorney General Md Asad Uddin also apprised the court about three separate cases filed over ISKCON's activities and the murder of lawyer Saiful Islam Alif. Islam was killed during protests over the arrest of Hindu leader Chinmoy Krishna Das. They said 33 people have been arrested in connection with the cases.

ISKCON denies involvement in lawyer's murder

Leaders of ISKCON Bangladesh have refuted allegations linking the organization to the murder of lawyer Islam in Chattogram. "A series of false, fabricated, and malicious campaigns have been targeting ISKCON Bangladesh, particularly in connection with recent events. These efforts are aimed at discrediting our organization and creating societal unrest," the organization said. It added that ISKCON Bangladesh has never been involved in communal or conflict-driven activities, stating it will continue to promote unity and harmony.