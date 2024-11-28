Summarize Simplifying... In short Following violent protests demanding the release of imprisoned leader Imran Khan, Pakistan is tightening regulations on Afghan nationals, barring them from Islamabad unless they have official permission.

Pakistan's interior ministry made the announcement

PTI protests aftermath: Pakistan to bar Afghanis from entering Islamabad

By Tanya Shrivastava 02:33 pm Nov 28, 202402:33 pm

What's the story Pakistan's interior ministry has announced that Afghan refugees will not be allowed to stay in Islamabad without official permission from December 1. The decision comes after violent clashes between authorities and supporters of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, led by former Prime Minister Imran Khan. The government has given Afghan nationals living in the capital without legal documents a deadline of December 31 to comply with the new regulations.

Arrests made

Afghan nationals arrested amid PTI protests

The move comes after Islamabad police arrested 37 Afghan nationals allegedly involved in PTI's "do-or-die protest." Similar arrests were made in Punjab where Afghan nationals were accused of participating in the protests. The Pakistani interior ministry said these measures are precautionary with geofencing of Afghan refugee camps already initiated to monitor and prevent illegal activities.

Regulatory measures

New regulations for Afghan nationals in Islamabad

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi stressed that "Afghan nationals will not be allowed to stay in Islamabad without permission after the end of the next month." He said those who want to stay should get a no objection certificate from the Islamabad deputy commissioner's office. Naqvi promised that efforts are on to restore normalcy in Islamabad, with most roads reopened after the protests.

Ongoing unrest

PTI protests demand release of Imran Khan

The PTI protests erupted as supporters demanded the release of Imran Khan, who has been imprisoned since August 2023 on graft charges they allege are politically motivated. Security forces launched a crackdown on protesters trying to reach D-Chowk, killing at least eight PTI supporters, the party claimed. The government also reported casualties among security personnel, including three paramilitary troops and one policeman.

Military intervention

Pakistan army deployed amid escalating tensions

In the wake of the unrest, the Pakistan Army was deployed under Article 245 of the Constitution, with shoot-on-sight orders issued. The protests have caused major disruptions, including internet shutdowns and school closures. Despite these measures, PTI leaders have vowed to continue their demonstrations until their demands are met. The situation has also drawn international attention, with the United States urging restraint from all parties involved.