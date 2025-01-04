BJP has vested interest in keeping Manipur on boil: Kharge
What's the story
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of having a vested interest in keeping Manipur unstable.
He alleged that the BJP is "the matchstick which burnt Manipur!" and slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his inaction.
Kharge pointed out that PM Modi last visited Manipur in January 2022 for elections, while violence broke out on May 3, 2023.
Humanitarian crisis
Kharge highlights human cost of Manipur unrest
Kharge also underscored the significant human cost of the continuing unrest in Manipur.
"We are repeating with utmost responsibility that the BJP has some vested interest to keep the beautiful border state on the boil, with more than 250 innocent deaths and 60,000 being displaced," he said.
The Congress leader also highlighted that these displaced people have been living in camps for 20 months now.
Political response
Kharge criticizes PM Modi's response to Manipur crisis
Kharge also slammed PM Modi for not visiting Manipur or speaking to political representatives about the crisis.
He claimed, "Even if you do either of the above, you cannot escape the constitutional culpability of not following rajdharma."
The Congress leader's remarks came after fresh violence gripped Manipur as a mob attacked the Kangpokpi district superintendent of police over dissatisfaction with central forces' presence in Saibol village.
Counter-accusations
Manipur CM defends PM Modi, blames Congress for unrest
In the wake of the criticism, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh defended PM Modi and asked why former prime ministers didn't visit during past conflicts in Manipur.
He blamed the current turmoil on past actions by Congress, such as settling Burmese refugees and agreements with militants.
Singh accused Congress of politicizing the issue instead of addressing core problems.
Conflict origins
Manipur unrest began over demands for Scheduled Tribe status
The triggering point for the unrest in Manipur were the demands for Scheduled Tribe status by the Meities community and opposition from tribal Kukis.
The conflict has claimed at least 180 lives since May last year.
Singh's comments came after Ramesh criticized PM Modi for not engaging with affected communities in Manipur.