What's the story

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of having a vested interest in keeping Manipur unstable.

He alleged that the BJP is "the matchstick which burnt Manipur!" and slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his inaction.

Kharge pointed out that PM Modi last visited Manipur in January 2022 for elections, while violence broke out on May 3, 2023.