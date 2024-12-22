Congress to hold press-conferences in 150 cities demanding Shah's resignation
The Congress party has announced a nationwide campaign demanding the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The demand arises from comments made by Shah in the Rajya Sabha during a constitution debate, which the Congress interpreted as a "deliberate attack" on BR Ambedkar. In his remarks, Shah alleged that the Congress had repeatedly disrespected Ambedkar and forced him to resign from Jawaharlal Nehru's cabinet. Shah had also said that it had become a "fashion" to take Ambedkar's name often.
Congress to hold press conferences in 150 cities
Demanding action for Shah's remarks, Congress leader Pawan Khera said party MPs from both houses of Parliament and members of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) will hold press conferences in 150 cities across India on December 22 and 23. The party has also declared the upcoming week as "Ambedkar Samman Saptah."
Congress plans 'Babasaheb Ambedkar Samman Marches' nationwide
On December 24, the Congress party will hold 'Babasaheb Ambedkar Samman Marches' at district headquarters nationwide. "All INC Workers will garland Babsaheb's statue, hold his giant portrait at the front of the March and carry huge placards with our key demands!" Congress leader KV Venugopal announced. At the marches, they will submit a memorandum to President Droupadi Murmu through district collectors, reiterating their demand for Shah's resignation.
Congress to commemorate Gandhi's historic 1924 session
Khera has accused both Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi of being "unrepentant" about the issue and slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for its alleged contempt toward the Constitution. Along with the planned protests, Khera also announced that the Congress will celebrate Mahatma Gandhi's historic 1924 Belagavi session with an extended CWC meeting on December 26 and a rally on December 27. The party will discuss its short-term and medium-term action plans during this time.