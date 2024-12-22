Summarize Simplifying... In short A scuffle in the Indian Parliament involving Rahul Gandhi has led to accusations from both the Congress and BJP parties.

The incident, which occurred amid protests over comments made by Amit Shah, resulted in two BJP members being hospitalized and an FIR against Gandhi.

As the police investigate, using CCTV footage and witness statements, the Congress plans press conferences across India demanding Shah's resignation. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Singh called the incident very shameful

'Rahul attacked like a bouncer': Giriraj Singh on Parliament scuffle

By Snehil Singh 03:48 pm Dec 22, 202403:48 pm

What's the story Union Minister Giriraj Singh has alleged that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs Pratap Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput suffered injuries to their heads in a scuffle in the Parliament. The scuffle occurred during an Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA)-led protest demanding an apology from Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his remarks on BR Ambedkar. "They (MPs) told me Rahul...attacked them like a bouncer. This is very shameful. He deliberately wanted to indulge in a scuffle," Singh told ANI.

Medical attention

BJP MPs hospitalized following Parliament scuffle

After the incident, Sarangi and Rajput were rushed to RML Hospital for treatment. Singh said Rajput has a swollen head, while Sarangi is feeling dizzy. The Delhi Police have registered an FIR against Gandhi under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya SanhitSanhita; however, they later removed the section pertaining to attempted murder from the complaint. The case is now with the Crime Branch.

Counterclaims

Congress denies allegations, accuses BJP of misbehavior

The Congress party has denied the allegations against Gandhi, instead accusing BJP leaders of misconduct. Both parties have lodged complaints against each other with the Delhi Police. The police are mulling summoning Gandhi for questioning and may record statements of other MPs who witnessed the incident. They are also seeking CCTV footage from Parliament premises to assist them in the investigation.

Protest backdrop

Scuffle occurred amid protests over Amit Shah's comments

The confrontation came on the second last day of Parliament's winter session, as protests erupted over Shah's remarks on Ambedkar. The LoP and his party rejected the charge leveled against him, instead accusing BJP leaders of "pushing" Congress members during the episode. The Congress has now announced press conferences in 150 cities across India on December 22 and 23, demanding Shah's resignation.