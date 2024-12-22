Summarize Simplifying... In short After visiting certain areas in Delhi, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal Saxena criticized the local government for the poor living conditions, including overflowing sewers, inadequate power supply, and irregular water services.

In response, Delhi's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal thanked Saxena for his observations and promised immediate action to rectify the issues.

Saxena posted visuals of open drains on social media

'Hellish conditions..stinking water': What LG said after visiting Delhi areas

By Chanshimla Varah 12:48 pm Dec 22, 2024

What's the story Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena's visit to the Rangpuri Pahari and Kapashera areas of Delhi on Sunday brought attention to the abysmal living conditions in these areas. In a post on X, he shared visuals of open drains and massive garbage dumps and appealed to Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal and Chief Minister Atishi to fix these issues.

Public complaints

Residents report inadequate power supply, irregular water supply

"The stinking water accumulated in the alleys and streets is not rainwater, but from overflowing sewers. The women narrating their problems are from Delhi, not any other state," Saxena said in his post. He was accompanied by South Delhi MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri and several officials during his visit. "Residents of the area complained of inadequate power supply, irregular water supply and poor garbage disposal," he wrote.

Government criticism

Saxena assures cleanliness drive, criticizes Delhi government

He said many residents complained of 8-10 hour power cuts daily and displayed high electricity bills despite the Delhi government's claims of providing free power. Addressing these complaints, Saxena assured a cleanliness drive would start immediately and promised personal oversight. He called for immediate action from the Delhi government to improve conditions. His criticism comes amid the AAP's campaign showcasing its achievements over the past decade in areas like revamping government schools and neighborhood clinics.

Government response

Kejriwal responds to Saxena's criticism, promises action

Responding to Saxena's post, Kejriwal thanked him and assured him he would fix the shortcomings he pointed out. "I thank the Lieutenant Governor from the bottom of my heart. We will address all the shortcomings he has identified... We will get the areas he visited today cleaned," Kejriwal told reporters. Delhi will likely go to the polls in February 2025.