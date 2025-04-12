What's the story

More than 350 flights have been delayed at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA). Heavy traffic congestion, coupled with adverse weather conditions, caused the disruption.

Delays were reported on the flight-tracking website Flightradar24.com, where departures from Delhi airport showed average delays of over 40 minutes.

Frustrated passengers took to social media to share images and videos of the situation at the airport.