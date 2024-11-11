Summarize Simplifying... In short Vistara is merging with Air India, and all Club Vistara member benefits will transition to Air India's Flying Returns program.

CV Points will convert to Flying Returns points at a 1:1 ratio, and members will enjoy extended validity for redemption.

Additionally, cardholders will gain access to over 20 airline partners via Star Alliance, significantly expanding their redemption options. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Vistara will merge with Air India tomorrow

Vistara-Air India merger: Key changes for Club Vistara members

By Akash Pandey 03:47 pm Nov 11, 202403:47 pm

What's the story Vistara will cease operations today, ahead of its full integration with Air India tomorrow. This major transition begs the question: what happens to Vistara's co-branded credit cards, Club Vistara loyalty program, and Club Vistara (CV) Points? Well, today is the last day to earn and redeem CV Points on Vistara flights. Starting tomorrow, all points and benefits will be migrated to Air India's Flying Returns program.

Loyalty transition

Transition of loyalty points post-merger

Starting tomorrow, Vistara's operations will completely merge with Air India. CV Points, Tier Points, and Vouchers will be credited to the linked Flying Returns account of members. For those without a Flying Returns account, a new one will be created with the same details as their Club Vistara account. This process is aimed at ensuring a seamless transition for all members during the merger. After the merger, cardholders will start earning Flying Returns Points instead of CV Points.

Point conversion

Conversion and extended validity of CV Points

Any CV Points will convert to Flying Returns points on November 12 at a 1:1 ratio. The converted points will be valid for at least a year from the date of migration. This extension gives members more time to redeem their points after the merger. Vistara credit cardholders can also continue enjoying their existing benefits, in addition to One Class Upgrade Vouchers and Complimentary Ticket Vouchers, until March 31, 2026. These will be credited to Flying Returns accounts tomorrow.

Tier continuity

Tier status and credit card renewals post-merger

The Club Vistara tier status will be valid for one year post-merger. This ensures continued benefits such as lounge access and priority check-ins until at least March 2025. Vistara co-branded credit card renewals will cease after March 31, 2025. However, cardholders can continue to avail benefits for the remaining period of their current 12-month renewal period. No new Vistara credit cards have been issued since September 30, 2024.

Redemption expansion

Enhanced redemption options for cardholders

Post-merger, cardholders will get access to over 20 airline partners via Star Alliance, a huge jump from the five airlines offered under Club Vistara. The longer validity of points gives more time to redeem them for flights, upgrades, and other rewards. The six affected Vistara co-branded credit cards are Club Vistara SBI card, Axis Vistara Infinite card, Axis Vistara Signature card, Axis Vistara card, Club Vistara IDFC FIRST credit card, and Club Vistara IndusInd Bank Explorer credit card.