Honeywell secures maintenance contract with Air India

By Akash Pandey 03:44 pm Jul 29, 2024

What's the story Global conglomerate Honeywell announced a long-term agreement with Tata Group-owned Air India on Monday. The pact involves the maintenance of Auxiliary Power Units (APUs) for both existing and new aircraft in the airline's fleet. The goal of this agreement is to provide aftermarket support to Honeywell APUs, which will help reduce unplanned maintenance costs and downtime for the airline. This is expected to enhance aircraft dispatch and fleet availability.

APU importance

Understanding the role of APUs

The APU is a critical component of an aircraft's equipment. It supplies electrical power and air conditioning to the plane while it's on the ground. The APU plays a significant role in ensuring passenger comfort and provides air source before a pilot is ready to start the main engines. Air India currently operates over 300 aircraft, including its legacy fleet of over 100 Airbus A320, 15 Boeing B777 aircraft, and a new fleet of 190 B737-8 aircraft.

Future prospects

Agreement aligns with Air India's growth plans

Ashish Modi, President of Honeywell India, stated that this collaboration is aimed at "strengthening our collaboration with Air India and helping in its fleet modernization efforts." Sisira Kanta Dash, Chief Technical Officer at Air India, commented on the agreement, stating that it forms part of their "global growth and transformation plans." The goal is to "achieve more efficient and reliable operations, maximized fleet availability through Honeywell's advanced technology services," he added.