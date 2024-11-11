Vistara takes to the skies for the last time today
Vistara, a leading player in the Indian aviation sector, will cease operations today. The airline will start operating under the Air India brand from tomorrow. In a heartwarming farewell message, Vistara wrote, "As the plane ascends, so do our dreams; let's glide toward the future, where the sky isn't just the limit but only the beginning." The merger marks a major shift in India's aviation industry.
Merger's impact on full-service carriers and stake ownership
The merger of Vistara into Air India will shrink India's full-service carriers from five to just one in 17 years. The consolidation also marks the demise of another Indian airline co-owned by a foreign entity, after changes in foreign direct investment rules. After the merger, Singapore Airlines, which owns 49% of Vistara, will own a 25.1% stake in Air India.
Transition plan for pre-merger Vistara customers
Air India has said that around 1.15 lakh customers with pre-merger Vistara bookings are likely to fly with the merged Air India in the first month after the merger. To ease this transition, Vistara's aircraft will fly under a unique four-digit Air India code starting with "2." For example, Vistara flight UK 955 will be re-designated as AI 2955. This will help customers identify their flights while checking the Air India website.
Continuity in routes, schedules, and services
The merger won't affect the current routes and schedules of Vistara. The in-flight experience, products, and services will also remain the same, provided by the same crew members. This continuity is a part of Air India's strategy to ensure a smooth transition for customers amid this major shift in the Indian aviation sector.
Air India's measures for seamless transition
To facilitate a seamless transition, Air India has ramped up its resources at different touchpoints across India. The airline is collaborating with partner airports to establish help desks at entry points in airports. Customer support staff will don "How may I assist you?" Air India x Vistara branded t-shirts to assist. Meanwhile, Vistara's airport ticketing offices and check-in counters will slowly transition to Air India facilities.