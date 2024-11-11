Summarize Simplifying... In short Vistara, co-owned by Singapore Airlines, is merging into Air India, reducing the number of India's full-service carriers.

To ensure a smooth transition for Vistara's 1.15 lakh pre-merger customers, their flights will operate under a unique Air India code, and the in-flight experience will remain unchanged.

Air India is also setting up help desks and transitioning Vistara's airport facilities to assist customers during this shift.

Vistara's check-in counters will transition to Air India facilities

Vistara takes to the skies for the last time today

Nov 11, 2024

What's the story Vistara, a leading player in the Indian aviation sector, will cease operations today. The airline will start operating under the Air India brand from tomorrow. In a heartwarming farewell message, Vistara wrote, "As the plane ascends, so do our dreams; let's glide toward the future, where the sky isn't just the limit but only the beginning." The merger marks a major shift in India's aviation industry.

Industry shift

Merger's impact on full-service carriers and stake ownership

The merger of Vistara into Air India will shrink India's full-service carriers from five to just one in 17 years. The consolidation also marks the demise of another Indian airline co-owned by a foreign entity, after changes in foreign direct investment rules. After the merger, Singapore Airlines, which owns 49% of Vistara, will own a 25.1% stake in Air India.

Customer transition

Transition plan for pre-merger Vistara customers

Air India has said that around 1.15 lakh customers with pre-merger Vistara bookings are likely to fly with the merged Air India in the first month after the merger. To ease this transition, Vistara's aircraft will fly under a unique four-digit Air India code starting with "2." For example, Vistara flight UK 955 will be re-designated as AI 2955. This will help customers identify their flights while checking the Air India website.

Operational consistency

Continuity in routes, schedules, and services

The merger won't affect the current routes and schedules of Vistara. The in-flight experience, products, and services will also remain the same, provided by the same crew members. This continuity is a part of Air India's strategy to ensure a smooth transition for customers amid this major shift in the Indian aviation sector.

Transition measures

Air India's measures for seamless transition

To facilitate a seamless transition, Air India has ramped up its resources at different touchpoints across India. The airline is collaborating with partner airports to establish help desks at entry points in airports. Customer support staff will don "How may I assist you?" Air India x Vistara branded t-shirts to assist. Meanwhile, Vistara's airport ticketing offices and check-in counters will slowly transition to Air India facilities.