The Bengaluru Debt Recovery Tribunal (DRT) directed the State Bank of India-led consortium of banks to initiate recovery proceedings in 2017.

This was for ₹6,203 crore at an annual interest rate of 11.5%, from Mallya and his companies in the Kingfisher Airlines case.

Mallya fled to the UK in March 2016 and is wanted in India for defaulting on a ₹9,000 crore loan taken from several banks for his now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines.