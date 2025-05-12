Protesters vandalize Hyderabad's 'Karachi Bakery'; does it have Pakistani links?
What's the story
Karachi Bakery, a famous establishment in Hyderabad, was attacked by a group of protesters on Sunday amid soaring tensions between India and Pakistan.
A faction of 10-15 men assembled outside the bakery, shouting "anti-Pakistan slogans," reported PTI news agency.
Videos shared on social media show the protesters in saffron scarves and carrying tricolor flags as they tried to damage the bakery's nameboard with sticks.
Protest details
Bakery's nameboard partially covered during protest
No major damage was reported to the bakery or its employees, the Indian Express reported.
Nonetheless, a complaint has been filed against the protesters for blocking entry by staging their protest outside the outlet, PTI reported.
Reacting to the vandalism, owners of the Karachi Bakery, Rajesh and Harish Ramanani, clarified that their establishment is a "100% Indian brand."
Twitter Post
Vandalism of Karachi Bakery
The vandalism of Karachi Bakery in Hyderabad by miscreants is a deplorable act of ignorance and incivility. The bakery, owned by the Khanchand Ramnani family, Sindhi Hindus who migrated to India post-Partition in 1947, is a symbol of resilience and heritage unjustly targeted. pic.twitter.com/wj2zorJQMq— Āryā_Anvikṣā 🪷 (@Arya_Anviksha_) May 11, 2025
Ownership statement
Bakery owners clarify their heritage
On Instagram, the owners also shared a message, asserting that it was "proudly Indian."
"Our name is part of our history, not our nationality," it added.
They told PTI that the bakery chain was founded by their grandfather Khanchand Ramnani in 1953 after he migrated to India after the Partition.
"We request the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and senior officers of administration to support to prevent any change in the name," they told PTI.
Past incidents
Bakery chain's history of facing backlash
This is not the first time that Karachi Bakery has been in the firing line over its name.
In 2019, after the Pulwama terror attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed, protesters had stormed its Bengaluru outlet and demanded a name change.
Before that, in Mumbai, following the 26/11 terror attacks of 2008, both the Shiv Sena and Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) had targeted the bakery.
The MNS even sent a legal notice in 2020.
Mumbai
Bakery an ode to Karachi city
The following year, the Mumbai branch closed amid ongoing pressure and financial constraints.
Its founder Khanchand reportedly chose to call the shop 'Karachi Bakery' as an homage to the city he was forced to leave behind during the Partition.
When it started out, Karachi Bakery sold bakery and food products sourced from third parties.
But in 1960, the proprietor started selling its own Osmania biscuits and fruit, which quickly won over the citizens of Hyderabad.
Other cities
Bakery has 36 outlets
It was only in 2007 that Karachi Bakery managed to open a second outlet in Hyderabad's Banjara Hills.
Now, years after its founding, Karachi Bakery has more than 36 outlets around India, including in Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Gurugram.
Additionally, it exports its goods to over 20 nations, including the US, Canada, the UK, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and the Gulf countries.