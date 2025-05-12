What's the story

Karachi Bakery, a famous establishment in Hyderabad, was attacked by a group of protesters on Sunday amid soaring tensions between India and Pakistan.

A faction of 10-15 men assembled outside the bakery, shouting "anti-Pakistan slogans," reported PTI news agency.

Videos shared on social media show the protesters in saffron scarves and carrying tricolor flags as they tried to damage the bakery's nameboard with sticks.