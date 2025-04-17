UP doctor makes 5-year old smoke cigarette to treat cold
What's the story
Dr. Suresh Chandra, a government doctor in Uttar Pradesh's Jalaun, is under fire after a video emerged in which he is purportedly seen asking a five-year-old boy to smoke a cigarette to treat his cold.
The incident happened at the Central Health Centre in Kuthaund when the parents of the child took him to the doctor on March 28, seeking treatment for his sickness.
Additional details
Doctor allegedly charged parents for cigarette
At first, the parents claimed Dr. Chandra had told them that smoking a cigarette would relieve their son's cough and make him better.
When they said they couldn't find a cigarette in their remote area, he allegedly gave them one himself and charged ₹100 for it.
The video of the incident has now gone viral on social media, triggering outrage among viewers.
Firm stance
CMO condemns incident, promises preventive measures
Chief Medical Officer Dr. Narendra Dev Sharma condemned the incident and said such behavior won't be tolerated in the district.
He assured strict instructions to ensure such incidents don't happen in future.
The doctor had earlier been removed from his post on allegations of physically assaulting the complainant, and now the new incident has led to further action against him.
Twitter Post
Video showing alleged incident
Shocking 🚨— यमराज (@autopsy_surgeon) April 16, 2025
A doctor posted at CHC in UP’s Jalaun reportedly advised a boy to smoke a cigarette.
He claimed he was treating the child for cough and cold by making him inhale cigarette smoke.
The doctor, Dr. Suresh Chandra, has now been transferred and a probe is underway. pic.twitter.com/1mHJLijgWg