How to change your voter ID address online
What's the story
Changing the address on your voter ID can be as simple as a few clicks on the National Voter Services Portal (NVSP).
The online portal makes the process easy, letting voters update their details without having to go to any office.
With a few steps, you can ensure your voter information is up-to-date and accurate.
Here's how to use NVSP website for an easy address change on your voter ID.
Registration
Registering on NVSP platform
To start with, head over to the NVSP website and register, if you are a new user.
You'll have to enter basic details like your name, email address, mobile number, etc.
After registering, log in with your credentials.
This step is important as it provides access to several services offered by NVSP, including updating personal details like address changes.
Address update
Navigating to address change section
After logging in, find the section for updating voter details.
Usually placed under "Voter Services," this section enables users to change their existing information.
Click on "Correction of Entries" or "Change of Address" depending on what applies to you.
Make sure you have all the required documents ready for upload during this process.
Document submission
Uploading required documents
For an address change request, you will have to provide specific documents as proof of new residence.
These could be utility bills or rental agreements clearly showing your name and new address.
Scan these documents and upload them in the designated area on the portal. Ensure that they are clearly legible and meet any specified size requirements.
Application submission
Submitting application for verification
After filling the form and uploading required documents for your address change, submit your application via the NVSP portal.
The system will generate an acknowledgment number as soon as you submit it.
It is important to note this number down for tracking the status of the application and for any future queries related to the process.
This step is essential to get your voter information updated smoothly.