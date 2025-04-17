SC permits 'untainted' WB teachers to continue till new hiring
What's the story
The SC has provided major relief to thousands of teachers in West Bengal.
The SC has ruled that teachers whose appointments were canceled earlier this month over recruitment irregularities can continue teaching till a fresh selection process is completed.
This relief is only for the 'untainted' teachers, i.e., those not found guilty of any irregularities during the investigation of the 2016 appointments.
New hiring
Fresh recruitment drive mandated by SC
The SC has asked the West Bengal government to start a fresh recruitment drive by May 31 and complete it by December 31.
This comes after the court on April 3 canceled appointments of 25,753 teaching and non-teaching staff in state-sponsored and aided schools due to gross irregularities in a previous recruitment process by the School Service Commission in 2016.
Recruitment irregularities
Background of the West Bengal SSC scam
The West Bengal SSC scam (or the school jobs-for-cash scandal) revolves around gross irregularities in the recruitment of teachers as well as non-teaching staff by the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) in 2016.
The Calcutta HC had annulled 25,753 appointments based on such irregularities, a decision that was upheld by the SC.
Several manipulations, like tampered OMR sheets and appointments based on bribes implicating politicians, were revealed.