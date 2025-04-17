No FASTag from May1, India to launch GPS-based toll collection
What's the story
From May 1, a new era of road travel on India's national highways will begin with the implementation of a GPS-based toll collection system.
The new technology will replace the FASTag system that has been in place.
The Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) was earlier scheduled to be launched from April 1; however, due to delays, it has been rescheduled to May 1.
Revolutionary shift
GNSS: A game changer for toll collection
Union Minister for Road and Transport Nitin Gadkari has confirmed the imminent move to this satellite-based toll collection system. He said that in the next 15 days, a new toll policy would be announced.
Gadkari reiterated that with this satellite toll system, travelers won't have to stop at toll plazas anymore.
The GNSS works through virtual booths, communicating with satellites to monitor vehicles' locations and calculate distances traveled for accurate toll charges.
Enhanced convenience
GNSS to offer flexible payment options
The GNSS system will deduct toll charges directly from a driver's bank account according to the distance traveled.
Gadkari has assured that this new system will be time-efficient, cost-effective, and quicker than the previous one.
Apart from the benefits mentioned above, the GNSS also promises flexible payment options for users, further increasing the convenience factor for road travelers across India.