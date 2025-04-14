Trump's MAGA merchandise manufactured in China since 2016: Chinese media
What's the story
Chinese news channel, China 24, has claimed that a Chinese factory has been producing goods for Donald Trump's 'Make America Great Again' (MAGA) campaign since its launch in 2016.
This comes in stark contrast to Trump's public stance of pushing for American manufacturing. The report further hinted that the factory has seen a boost in business due to Trump's campaign.
Trade war
Trump's MAGA merchandise: A paradox in US-China relations
The China 24 report "highlighted a paradox in China-US relations under the current Trump administration."
It also claimed that the factories' business had improved as a result of Trump's campaign and included a clip from his 2016 campaign in which Trump urged voters at a rally to "buy and hire American."
Twitter Post
Watch the video here
China 24 channel shared a video of a Chinese factory dedicated to MAGA merch (since 2016) pic.twitter.com/evqiwDvuSO— Olga Nesterova (@onestpress) April 14, 2025
Public response
Social media reactions
News of Trump's MAGA merchandise being made in China has triggered massive outrage on social media. Users lamented the contradiction between Trump's public statements and his actions.
Some speculated whether Trump would make exceptions to reduce tariffs on his own products, while others said they weren't surprised to learn about the sourcing of his campaign merchandise.
Market strategy
Chinese suppliers offer luxury brands at significantly lower prices
Apart from the MAGA merchandise, many Chinese suppliers have also posted on social media how they can manufacture goods for high-end luxury brands, including Louis Vuitton, Birkin, Chanel, Estee Lauder, and Bobbi Brown.
They are now selling such products directly to customers at much cheaper-than-retail prices.
They even offer free shipping and, in some cases, pay import duties.