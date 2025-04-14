Punjab-born surgeon killed in US plane crash; husband was pilot
What's the story
Dr. Joy Saini, a well-known Punjab-born surgeon, was killed in a plane crash in New York. Along with her, five other family members died in the mishap.
Saini's husband, Michael Groff, was flying the small plane, which was traveling from Westchester County Airport to Columbia County Airport, when it crashed just 16km away from its destination.
Flight details
Family's destination and final moments
The ill-fated flight was carrying Saini, her husband, their two children—Karenna and Jared Goff—Jared's partner Alexia Couyutas Duarte, and Karenna's boyfriend James Santoro.
They were all heading to the Catskills for a combined birthday celebration as well as Passover festivities.
Just before the crash, Groff had contacted Columbia County Airport's control tower to report a missed approach and seek permission for another landing attempt.
Crash details
NTSB's investigation into the crash
The crash is being investigated by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).
NTSB official Todd Inman said the aircraft was "compressed, buckled, and embedded in the terrain."
However, a video recovered by investigators indicated the plane was intact until its last moments, when it suddenly fell to the ground at a steep angle.
The aircraft had recently received cockpit upgrades and complied with all FAA requirements.
Medical expertise
Dr. Saini's illustrious medical career
Dr. Joy Saini was an eminent urogynecology and reconstructive pelvic surgery specialist. She graduated from the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine.
She started Boston Pelvic Health & Wellness, which offered specialized care for women's health problems.
Before starting her practice, she worked in clinical and academic roles at several prestigious institutes, including the University of Massachusetts Memorial Medical Center, NYU Medical Center, and Indiana University Medical Center.
Helicopter crash
FAA's response to recent helicopter crash
In a related development, the Federal Aviation Administration has also announced the immediate shutdown of New York Helicopter Tours, after a fatal crash last week claimed the lives of Siemens CEO Agustin Escobar and his family.
The agency will review the company's license as well as its safety history urgently and continue cooperating with NTSB's investigation.