'Latent' row: Samay, Ranveer questioned by Maharashtra Cyber Cell
What's the story
Comedian Samay Raina and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia recently recorded their statements at the Maharashtra Cyber Office in Mumbai.
The move comes as part of an ongoing investigation into the YouTube show India's Got Latent, which was recently accused of promoting obscenity and vulgar content.
The controversy erupted after Allahbadia made controversial remarks about a contestant's parents in a recent episode, triggering widespread criticism on social media.
Investigation progress
Raina's statement recorded by Guwahati Crime Branch
Earlier, Raina had also recorded his statement with the Guwahati Crime Branch, Ankur Jain, Joint Police Commissioner of Guwahati confirmed.
Others involved in the controversy, including YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani and influencer Apoorva Mukhija, have also appeared before the Guwahati Crime Branch to record their statements.
The investigation comes after a string of controversial episodes on the show, especially one involving Allahbadia's viral comment about parental sex.
Public apology
Allahbadia issued public apology for inappropriate comments
In the wake of the controversy, Allahbadia issued a public apology, admitting his comments were inappropriate and lacked humor.
"My comment wasn't just inappropriate, it wasn't even funny. Comedy is not my forte, I am just here to say sorry," he said.
The podcaster also addressed concerns about him influencing younger audiences, promising to use his platform more responsibly in the future.
After several weeks of inactivity, Chanchlani, Allahbadia, and Mukhija have resumed their work.