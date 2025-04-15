What's the story

Comedian Samay Raina and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia recently recorded their statements at the Maharashtra Cyber Office in Mumbai.

The move comes as part of an ongoing investigation into the YouTube show India's Got Latent, which was recently accused of promoting obscenity and vulgar content.

The controversy erupted after Allahbadia made controversial remarks about a contestant's parents in a recent episode, triggering widespread criticism on social media.