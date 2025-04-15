What's the story

Radhika Apte is all set to make a grand return to Telugu cinema with a key role in Puri Jagannadh's next pan-India film, reported Gulte.

The film, which is in the pre-production stage, will also feature Vijay Sethupathi and Tabu.

Apte will be paired opposite Sethupathi, while Tabu will play another key role in the movie.

The shooting is expected to start in June 2025.