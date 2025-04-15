Radhika Apte may star in Vijay Sethupathi-Puri Jagannadh's film
What's the story
Radhika Apte is all set to make a grand return to Telugu cinema with a key role in Puri Jagannadh's next pan-India film, reported Gulte.
The film, which is in the pre-production stage, will also feature Vijay Sethupathi and Tabu.
Apte will be paired opposite Sethupathi, while Tabu will play another key role in the movie.
The shooting is expected to start in June 2025.
Career
Apte's career and return to Telugu cinema
Apte has been lauded for her gripping performances and out-of-the-box roles in Bollywood and regional cinema.
This is her big return to Telugu films after a long time.
Her comeback is much awaited, considering her phenomenal work across languages such as Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, and Bengali.
Apte has received critical acclaim for her roles in Pad Man, Andhadhun, Kabali, and the Netflix series Sacred Games.
Directorial debut
Apte's directorial debut and personal life
Along with acting, Apte will also make her directorial debut with the Hindi-Marathi action-fantasy film Kotya.
According to Variety, the movie tells the story of a young migrant sugarcane cutter who gains superpowers after a forced medical procedure and uses them to liberate her family from debt.
On the personal front, last year, Apte welcomed her first child, a baby girl, with her husband Benedict Taylor.