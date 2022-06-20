Entertainment

OTT watchlist: All titles releasing this week

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Jun 20, 2022, 07:40 pm 2 min read

Take a look at all the movies and shows releasing on OTT this week.

It's time for binge-watchers to rejoice as some big titles are premiering on OTT platforms this week after a long wait. After some excellent releases like Suzhal: The Vortex and O2 last week, we have another fleet of movie and series debuts listed for this week, too. From The Umbrella Academy Season 3 to Forensic, take a look at where you can watch them.

#1 'The Umbrella Academy' Season 3

The third season of The Umbrella Academy is just a few days away from landing on Netflix. The latest season will arrive on Wednesday after finishing the second season's thrilling finale in 2019. The third season will also have ten episodes. Along with the lead cast who are reprising their roles, Javon Walton (Euphoria) will be seen playing a key role.

#2 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata'

Amazon Prime Video will stream Mahesh Babu's Telugu film Sarkaru Vaari Paata on Thursday for all of its subscribers. Earlier, the film was available on the platform on a rental basis. Directed by Parasuram, the action drama has Keerthy Suresh as the leading lady, while Vennela Kishore plays a supporting role. If you haven't watched it yet, read our review on Sarkaru Vaari Paata.

#3 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness'

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is arriving on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar on Wednesday. The Benedict Cumberbatch starrer is directed by Sam Raimi and is debuting digitally more than a month after its successful theatrical premiere. It hit the screens on May 6. The sequel will be available in languages including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

#4 'Kuttavum Sikshayum'

Asif Ali's Malayalam film Kuttavum Sikdhayum will be available on Netflix from Friday. Directed by Rajiv Ravi, the film is based on a real-life jewelry heist that took place in Kasaragod's Kudamkuzhi in Kerala and it hit the theaters on June 3. Sunny Wayne, Alencier Ley Lopez, Sharafudheen, and Senthil Krishna play supporting roles in the investigative drama.

#5 'Forensic'

Vikrant Massey and Radhika Apte's Hindi film Forensic is gearing up for a direct-to-digital premiere. A remake of a Malayalam film of the same name, ZEE5 will stream Forensic on Friday. The Vishal Furia-directed film is a psychological thriller, which also stars Prachi Desai, Vindu Dara Singh, and Rohit Roy. The original film featured Tovino Thomas, Mamta Mohandas, and Reba Monica John.