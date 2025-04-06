Tabu in talks to join Puri Jagannadh-Vijay Sethupathi film: Report
What's the story
Acclaimed director Puri Jagannadh recently announced his next project, a film starring actor Vijay Sethupathi.
Now, a report by 123Telugu suggests that National Award-winning actor Tabu is in talks to join the cast.
Known for her powerful performances, Tabu is a household name in both North and South Indian cinema.
If confirmed, it will be a major casting coup for the film.
Production
Production and filming details of the Jagannadh-Sethupathi film
The film will be co-produced by Jagannadh along with actor-turned-producer Charmme Kaur.
The project is said to go on floors in May. Further details about the film are still awaited.
The movie will be released in multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.
Tabu's next
Tabu is currently busy with 'Bhooth Bangla'
Meanwhile, Tabu is busy with her next, Bhooth Bangla, which reunites her with Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and director Priyadarshan.
Kumar and Tabu are set to shoot its climax in Hyderabad from April 17, Mid-Day reported recently.
The film, produced by Ektaa R Kapoor, is a blend of fantasy, horror, and humor and will explore the topic of black magic.