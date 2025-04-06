Director teases sequel to Jason Momoa's 'A Minecraft Movie'
What's the story
The much-anticipated Hollywood film, A Minecraft Movie, directed by Jared Hess, finally released on Friday, April 4, 2025.
It is headlined by Jason Momoa and Jack Black.
Now, in a recent interview with GamesRadar+, Hess has said he would love a sequel.
"I mean, look, there's the world's infinite, so many amazing mods and characters and biomes we haven't explored yet, so it'd be amazing."
Director's choice
Hess's fascination with 'Minecraft's unique elements
Hess also explained why he chose to focus on The Nether and Piglins as the evil guys.
He said he's obsessed with the Piglins, "I think they're super gnarly and funny and gross and strange, and I love their weird barbarian culture."
The film also introduces a new character into the Minecraft universe, Piglin leader Malgosha.
Hess said, "And our main antagonist, Malgosha, she has her own unique experience with being creative and being mocked for it."
Plot details
'A Minecraft Movie' explores the game's vast universe
A Minecraft Movie revolves around four humans who discover themselves in a cubic world.
The film features characters including teenager Henry (Sebastian Hansen), his older sister (Emma Myers), ex-gaming legend Garret (Momoa), and animal-loving real estate agent Dawn (Danielle Brooks).
Their only hope of survival is in-game character Steve (Black).
The movie mainly unfolds in the Overworld, a terrain with grassy fields, oak trees, and massive structures.
Sequel speculation
Box office predictions and post-credit scene
Despite initial criticism of the film's clips, A Minecraft Movie is expected to be a box office hit, thanks to its appeal to Millennial and Gen-Z audiences.
Meanwhile, a post-credit scene featuring Black's character Steve returning to his old home and meeting a new character named Alex has also sparked sequel speculation.
Read our review of the film here.