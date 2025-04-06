Hess also explained why he chose to focus on The Nether and Piglins as the evil guys.

He said he's obsessed with the Piglins, "I think they're super gnarly and funny and gross and strange, and I love their weird barbarian culture."

The film also introduces a new character into the Minecraft universe, Piglin leader Malgosha.

Hess said, "And our main antagonist, Malgosha, she has her own unique experience with being creative and being mocked for it."