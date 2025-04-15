Rodents found on Gene Hackman's property post wife's hantavirus death
What's the story
A recent hantavirus risk assessment on Gene Hackman's (95) New Mexico property has uncovered extensive evidence of rats.
The assessment was ordered after the death of Hackman's wife, Betsy Arakawa, due to hantavirus pulmonary syndrome, a rare disease associated with exposure to rodents.
The report, first obtained by TMZ, revealed the presence of rodent feces in three garages, two casitas, and three sheds on the property.
Infestation details
Dead, live rodents found in detached garages
The New Mexico medical investigator's office's assessment also found a live rodent, a dead rodent, and an entire nest in three detached garages.
This was not mentioned in the initial report after Hackman and Arakawa's (64) bodies were discovered on February 26.
All the other buildings, as well as two vehicles on the property, were also accessible to rodents, the report suggested.
Safety assessment
Initial assessment deemed risk of exposure low
The New Mexico Department of Health conducted a risk assessment on March 5 to ensure the safety of first responders and the family members who had accessed the property.
The initial assessment deemed the risk of exposure in the primary residence as low and found no signs of rodent activity inside.
However, it did not include new information about the condition of the outbuildings.
Timeline
The elderly couple died days apart
The Oscar-winning actor and his wife died days apart in their Santa Fe home.
Hackman was found in the mudroom, while Arakawa was in the bathroom with one of their dogs.
The actor died "from a combination of severe heart disease, high blood pressure and Alzheimer's disease," per People.
The couple married in 1991 and lived privately after Hackman's 2004 retirement.