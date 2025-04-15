What's the story

A recent hantavirus risk assessment on Gene Hackman's (95) New Mexico property has uncovered extensive evidence of rats.

The assessment was ordered after the death of Hackman's wife, Betsy Arakawa, due to hantavirus pulmonary syndrome, a rare disease associated with exposure to rodents.

The report, first obtained by TMZ, revealed the presence of rodent feces in three garages, two casitas, and three sheds on the property.