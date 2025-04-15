What's the story

In an unexpected yet delightful turn of events, cricket legend MS Dhoni has been introduced as Bollywood's latest romantic hero by filmmaker Karan Johar.

The director took to Instagram to share a cinematic promo with Dhoni stealing the spotlight in a completely new avatar with his fan-favorite long hair and a heart-shaped red balloon.

Johar captioned the post, "Dramatic drumroll, please! Presenting MS Dhoni—our newest lover boy!"