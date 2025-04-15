Karan Johar introduces MS Dhoni as Bollywood's newest romantic hero
What's the story
In an unexpected yet delightful turn of events, cricket legend MS Dhoni has been introduced as Bollywood's latest romantic hero by filmmaker Karan Johar.
The director took to Instagram to share a cinematic promo with Dhoni stealing the spotlight in a completely new avatar with his fan-favorite long hair and a heart-shaped red balloon.
Johar captioned the post, "Dramatic drumroll, please! Presenting MS Dhoni—our newest lover boy!"
Ad unveiled
Dhoni's bike takes center stage in new promotional video
The stylish advertisement for an oil company directed by Punit Malhotra hints at a unique, heartwarming love tale between Dhoni and his beloved bike.
In the clip, Dhoni is shown as a romantic hero, declaring, "Tum jo saath chalti ho, har safar khoobsoorat banati ho" (You make every journey beautiful when you walk with me).
It ends with "A love story like no other" and "Coming Soon."
Fan reaction
Fans excited about Dhoni's new 'lover boy' persona
Fans have taken over the comments section of Johar's post, gushing about this new 'lover boy' side of the cricket icon.
This comes just after Dhoni's match-winning performance in IPL 2025 against Lucknow Super Giants on Monday.
The campaign, albeit an advertisement, has all the elements of a mini-movie—starring Dhoni in a character fans never saw coming.