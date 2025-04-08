What's the story

Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan, who is currently on his US tour, was slammed by fans over alleged mismanagement at his recent meet-and-greet event in Dallas, Texas.

Disappointed attendees took to social media and even tagged Roshan's Instagram account after they were reportedly turned away despite paying a whopping $1,500 for the experience.

The event was hosted by Sophie Choudry and saw Roshan entertaining hundreds with his dance moves.