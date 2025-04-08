Hrithik Roshan slammed by fans over 'disastrous' meet-and-greet event
What's the story
Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan, who is currently on his US tour, was slammed by fans over alleged mismanagement at his recent meet-and-greet event in Dallas, Texas.
Disappointed attendees took to social media and even tagged Roshan's Instagram account after they were reportedly turned away despite paying a whopping $1,500 for the experience.
The event was hosted by Sophie Choudry and saw Roshan entertaining hundreds with his dance moves.
Fan reactions
'WORST EVENT - KIDS were PUSHED,' wrote an attendee
One attendee took to Instagram to write that while kids were thrilled to perform with Roshan on stage, they were shoved aside, leaving them shocked and disappointed.
"Seeing my kid's excitement turn into confusion and then heartbreak was devastating (She is only 10). We expected better," lamented another attendee.
A third person accused the organizers of the event, "WORST EVENT - KIDS were PUSHED around and not let to perform...very bad organizer @3sixtyshows."
Discontent
'Spent $1500... didn't even get a picture,' wrote another
"Spent $1500 + general admission tickets for each person to meet Hrithik Roshan and I didn't even get a picture," lamented an attendee on TikTok.
"Refused to take pictures with half the meet and greet line and turned us away even though we spent so much money... He showed up for a 30-minute show. Waste of VIP!!! Oh yes, they won't even give us a refund!! Love Hrithik but this event was so unorganized even he was annoyed!!"
Event details
'Rangostav' event description promised a star-studded extravaganza
The event, dubbed Rangostav, was hosted by 3Sixty Shows.
On its official website, the event was described as "the most electrifying Holi celebration in Atlanta!" It promised a "6-hour extravaganza packed with local singers, DJs, dancers, fashion models, colors, and high-energy performances - and topped off by a special appearance by Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan!"
However, the experience reportedly disappointed many.