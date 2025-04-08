What's the story

The much-awaited trailer for the Tamannaah Bhatia-starrer Odela 2 was finally dropped on Tuesday.

Directed by Ashok Teja, this mythological drama is set to hit theaters on April 17, 2025.

The two-minute and 52-second trailer offers a glimpse into the life of a Shiva devotee, played by Bhatia, who goes on a mission to protect her village from evil forces.

The film also stars Hebah Patel, Vasishta N Simha, Murali Sharma, Sharath Lohitashwa, Yuva, and Naga Mahesh.