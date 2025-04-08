'Odela 2' trailer: Tamannaah Bhatia thrashes goons, fights devil
The much-awaited trailer for the Tamannaah Bhatia-starrer Odela 2 was finally dropped on Tuesday.
Directed by Ashok Teja, this mythological drama is set to hit theaters on April 17, 2025.
The two-minute and 52-second trailer offers a glimpse into the life of a Shiva devotee, played by Bhatia, who goes on a mission to protect her village from evil forces.
The film also stars Hebah Patel, Vasishta N Simha, Murali Sharma, Sharath Lohitashwa, Yuva, and Naga Mahesh.
Trailer showcases battle between good and evil
The trailer promises a heart-rending battle between the good and the bad, as Bhatia's character, Shiva Shakti, uses her positive energy to free the village from evil forces.
The makers released the trailer on social media, writing, "The epic battle between the divine and the devil begins. Witness the mighty power of the SHIVA SHAKTI."
Produced under the banner of Madhu Creations in association with Sampath Nandi Teamworks, music is composed by B. Ajaneesh Loknath.
