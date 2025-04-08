What's the story

After over two decades of public feuding, music legends Elton John and Madonna have reportedly made up.

The feud stems back to 2002 when John slammed Madonna's contribution to the James Bond soundtrack, Die Another Day.

Over the years, he made several comments about the Vogue singer, including accusing her of lip-syncing during an acceptance speech in 2004.

The duo, who had performed together in the '90s, saw their friendship fall apart in the 2000s.