What's the story

YouTube sensation Rachel Griffin Accurso (42), famous for her Songs for Littles series, is under the radar of antisemitism watchdog group StopAntisemitism.

The group has accused her of spreading anti-Israel content and pro-Hamas propaganda through her posts about the Gaza conflict.

In a letter to Attorney General Pam Bondi, StopAntisemitism's director Liora Rez called for an investigation into whether Accurso is being paid for promoting Hamas-aligned content to her millions of followers.