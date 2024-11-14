Summarize Simplifying... In short Melania Trump, the First Lady, may not reside full-time in the White House during Donald Trump's second term, breaking with tradition.

She is expected to split her time between Florida, where she has established a social circle, and New York, where her son Barron attends NYU.

She is expected to split her time between Florida, where she has established a social circle, and New York, where her son Barron attends NYU.

This follows her decision to delay moving to Washington during Trump's first term until Barron finished his school year in New York.

Melania Trump to continue living in NYC

Melania may not move to White House full time: Report

By Tanya Shrivastava 10:38 am Nov 14, 202410:38 am

What's the story Melania Trump is reportedly planning not to reside full-time at the White House during her husband Donald Trump's second term as United States President. Instead, she intends to divide her time between New York City, where their son attends school, and Palm Beach, Florida. According to CNN, discussions are ongoing regarding how she will manage her high-profile, unelected role. Despite her arrangement, Melania is expected to attend major events and fulfill her official duties in Washington, DC.

In a first

Melania to break tradition

For months, rumors have circulated about Melania's potential living arrangements in Donald's second term. If the reports are true, Melania would break with tradition. Aside from Anna Symmes Harrison, whose husband passed a month into office, and Bess Truman, who stayed nearby during White House renovations, all first ladies have primarily resided there since its completion in 1800.

Official meeting

Melania skips meeting with outgoing First Lady

Recently, Melania skipped a traditional meeting with outgoing First Lady Jill Biden due to a scheduling conflict with her memoir promotion. Her office confirmed this on X. This decision suggests that Melanie, having already spent four years in the White House, will enjoy even greater autonomy during her husband's second term. In an interview with Fox News, she said, "I'm not anxious because this time is different. I have much more experience and much more knowledge."

Advisor

Melania expected to split time between these two states

According to CNN, Melania has built a life and social circle in Florida over the past four years and will likely spend much of her time there. The incoming first lady is also expected to be at Trump Tower, New York, where her son Barron, now 18, is attending NYU. Notably, Axios suggested in June that if Donald returns to the White House, his wife might live elsewhere—perhaps at Mar-a-Lago, where he is expected to spend considerable time.

Departure

Melania's move during Donald's first term

To recall, during Donald's first term, Melania postponed moving to Washington until Barron finished his school year in New York. Her husband reportedly has no issue with her absence, and there is "no internal backlash" within the president-elect's team. Donald is set to be inaugurated in January for his second term as US President.