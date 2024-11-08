Summarize Simplifying... In short Donald Trump has appointed his first female White House Chief of Staff, a seasoned political strategist named Wiles.

With a career spanning from the 1970s, Wiles has worked with notable figures like Ronald Reagan and was instrumental in Trump's 2016 and 2024 campaign victories.

As Chief of Staff, she will manage White House staff, coordinate the president's schedule, and liaise with government departments and lawmakers.

By Tanya Shrivastava 10:48 am Nov 08, 202410:48 am

What's the story United States President-elect Donald Trump has appointed Susie Wiles as his White House chief of staff, becoming the first woman to hold the position in United States history. Wiles, a veteran political strategist from Florida, was key to Trump's 2024 presidential campaign. "Susie Wiles just helped me achieve one of the greatest political victories in American history," Trump said. He called her "tough, smart, innovative, and is universally admired and respected."

Wiles's political journey: From Reagan to Trump

Wiles's political career started in the 1970s with New York Congressman Jack Kemp. She later contributed to Ronald Reagan's campaign and served in his White House. Her strategic expertise was sought by two Jacksonville mayors and was key to Rick Scott's gubernatorial win in Florida. Wiles also briefly managed Jon Huntsman's 2012 presidential campaign and was pivotal in Trump's 2016 Florida campaign, leading to his first White House victory.

Wiles's role in Trump's 2024 campaign

Along with Chris LaCivita, Wiles is credited for running a disciplined operation for Trump's third presidential bid. The successful strategy saw Trump defeat Democrat Kamala Harris in the recent election. Vice President-elect JD Vance called Wiles a "huge asset" to Trump on the campaign trail and praised her character. Republican consultant David Johnson called her a "strong woman and a true leader with a proven track record of getting things done."

Wiles's responsibilities as White House chief of staff

As the White House chief of staff, Wiles will oversee White House staff, coordinate the president's schedule, and coordinate with government departments and lawmakers. Her appointment comes after Trump mulled over several candidates for top administration roles, many from his previous presidency. Kevin McCarthy and Brooke Rollins were also in the running for chief of staff before Trump settled on Wiles.