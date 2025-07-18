Perplexity has dethroned ChatGPT

Perplexity tops Indian App Store after Airtel's free subscription offer

By Akash Pandey 02:35 pm Jul 18, 202502:35 pm

What's the story

Perplexity has become the number one app on Apple's App Store in India, dethroning popular AI chatbots such as ChatGPT. The surge in popularity comes after Airtel announced a free one-year subscription to Perplexity Pro for its customers. The offer is available for all Airtel users, including those using mobile, DTH, and broadband services. Interestingly, the Perplexity app saw a surge in downloads across all platforms following the announcement. However, ChatGPT continues to dominate on the Play Store.