How Perplexity's AI browser Comet challenges Google Search

Perplexity has launched its first-ever AI -powered web browser, Comet. The new offering is part of the company's strategy to take on Google Search as the primary platform for online information retrieval. Initially, Comet will be available only to subscribers of Perplexity's $200-per-month Max plan and a select group of waitlist invitees.

Browser innovation Comet features Perplexity's AI search engine Comet comes with Perplexity's AI search engine, which is pre-installed and set as the default. This feature puts the company's main product—AI-generated summaries of search results—at the forefront. The browser also includes Comet Assistant, a new AI agent from Perplexity that automates routine tasks like summarizing emails and calendar events, managing tabs, and navigating web pages for users.

AI integration Comet Assistant can help with various tasks Comet Assistant can be accessed by opening a sidecar on any webpage, allowing the AI agent to see what's on the page and answer questions about it. This feature makes Comet stand out from other browsers. However, during testing, it was found that while Comet Assistant is helpful for simple tasks, it struggles with more complex requests.

Market challenge Comet competes with AI-powered browsers like Dia Comet enters a crowded market dominated by Google Chrome and Apple's Safari. The Browser Company launched an AI-powered browser, Dia, in June, which offers similar features as Comet. OpenAI has also shown interest in launching its own browser to take on Google. Despite these challenges, Perplexity's CEO Aravind Srinivas remains optimistic about Comet's potential to drive user engagement and retention.