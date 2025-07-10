New Vision Pro arriving this year with 2 big upgrades
What's the story
Apple is gearing up to launch its second-generation Vision Pro headset later this year, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported. The new device will be powered by an upgraded M4 processor and come with a redesigned strap to reduce neck and head discomfort. The current model, which was launched in February 2024 at a price of $3,499, uses an older M2 processor.
AI integration
Vision Pro's focus on AI
The next iteration of the Vision Pro is said to focus heavily on artificial intelligence (AI). This would be in line with Apple's broader strategy of integrating AI into all its products, including the iPhone, iPad, and Mac. The new headset could feature more than 16 neural engine cores, a first for an M4 chip. This would make a significant difference in performance for users of the new Vision Pro headset.
Comfort enhancement
Apple testing new straps for improved comfort
Apple is also experimenting with redesigned straps for the Vision Pro headset in an effort to improve comfort. Weighing around 640g, the current model has drawn criticism from users who say the default bands fail to provide an optimal fit. Apple is also planning to launch a lighter and cheaper version of the Vision Pro in 2027. Alongside, the tech giant is also said to be working on AR glasses similar to those released by Meta.