Google just made your smartwatch a lot smarter: Know how

Google has started rolling out its advanced AI assistant, Gemini, to Wear OS smartwatches. The move comes nearly two months after the company teased the development at The Android Show: I/O Edition in May. The rollout will cover a range of devices including Pixel Watch, Samsung Galaxy Watch series, and other models from OnePlus, OPPO, and Xiaomi .

AI transition Google replaces Assistant with Gemini on Wear OS The introduction of Gemini marks a major shift in Google's strategy on Wear OS, as the company is replacing Google Assistant with this new AI on these devices. The transition is part of a broader effort by the tech giant to enhance user experience through more advanced artificial intelligence capabilities.

User interaction How to access the AI assistant To start using Gemini, users can say "Hey, Google" or long-press the side button of their watch or tap on the Gemini app icon on their watch screen. The assistant can handle complex tasks that would have otherwise required multiple steps on a phone. It can respond with text, images and voice, making it more versatile than its predecessor.

AI features What you can ask Gemini Gemini can handle a range of tasks from general queries like "Do I need an umbrella today?" to memory-related ones such as "Remember I'm using locker 43 today." It also integrates with apps like Gmail and Calendar for workspace-related tasks. The company plans to roll out more updates in the coming weeks, including support for brand-specific apps with Wear OS 6.