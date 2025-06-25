You can now put Chrome's address bar at the bottom
What's the story
Google has finally brought a long-awaited feature to its Chrome browser on Android: the ability to move the address bar to the bottom of the screen. The change is aimed at improving user experience, especially for those with larger devices. This update comes after iOS users got a similar option back in 2023.
Comfort
Why Google decided to add this feature
The decision to allow users to move their address bar stems from Google's understanding of user comfort. "Depending on the size of your hand and your device, one address bar position may feel more comfortable than the other," Nick Kim Sexton, Senior Product Manager at Google said in a blog post. He added that this update was designed to give users flexibility in choosing their preferred location for easier browsing.
User guide
How to relocate the address bar?
To relocate the address bar on Google Chrome, users can long-press on it and select the option to move it. Alternatively, they can also go through their settings menu for the same.
Availability
Feature is now rolling out
The update highlights Google's commitment to user personalization. The company understands that every user has different preferences when it comes to their browsing experience. By giving users the option to move their address bar, Google is letting them tailor their browser according to their comfort level and usage habits. The feature has started rolling out and will be available to all users over the coming weeks.