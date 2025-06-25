You can now put Chrome's address bar at the bottom

Google has finally brought a long-awaited feature to its Chrome browser on Android : the ability to move the address bar to the bottom of the screen. The change is aimed at improving user experience, especially for those with larger devices. This update comes after iOS users got a similar option back in 2023.

Comfort Why Google decided to add this feature The decision to allow users to move their address bar stems from Google's understanding of user comfort. "Depending on the size of your hand and your device, one address bar position may feel more comfortable than the other," Nick Kim Sexton, Senior Product Manager at Google said in a blog post. He added that this update was designed to give users flexibility in choosing their preferred location for easier browsing.

User guide How to relocate the address bar? To relocate the address bar on Google Chrome, users can long-press on it and select the option to move it. Alternatively, they can also go through their settings menu for the same.