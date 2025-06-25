Shubhanshu Shukla ends India's 41-year wait, lifts off to ISS

Shubhanshu Shukla, an IAF Group Captain, lifted off into space today aboard SpaceX 's Crew Dragon spacecraft as part of Axiom Mission 4 (Ax-4). The launch took place at 12:01 pm IST from NASA 's Launch Complex 39A in Florida. Shukla is all set to make history as the second Indian in space and the first to visit the International Space Station (ISS) . The event marks India's return to human spaceflight after a gap of 41 years since Rakesh Sharma's odyssey in 1984.

Docking The team is scheduled to dock with the ISS tomorrow Shukla (39) serves as the pilot on Axiom Mission 4, joining commander Peggy Whitson of Axiom Space, ESA astronaut Sławosz Uznanski-Wisniewski from Poland, and Hungary's Tibor Kapu. The crew is expected to dock with the ISS around 4:30 pm IST on June 26 after a 28-hour journey. Axiom-4 marks the fourth private astronaut mission to the ISS, operated jointly by Houston-based Axiom Space and NASA. The Indian government has reportedly paid around ₹600 crore for Shukla's participation.

Research objectives Mission will carry around 60 scientific studies from 31 countries The mission will carry around 60 scientific studies and activities from 31 countries. During his two-week stay, Shukla will oversee seven India-specific experiments—ranging from microalgae behavior to muscle-cell health and nutritional studies. This hands-on investigation marks a crucial stepping stone toward India's own Gaganyaan human spaceflight, planned for 2027. Shukla is carrying Indian sweets like gajar halwa and aamras, a plush swan named Joy, and a tribute for Sharma—his mentor and the first Indian to visit space.