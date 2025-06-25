Shubhanshu Shukla ends India's 41-year wait, lifts off to ISS
What's the story
Shubhanshu Shukla, an IAF Group Captain, lifted off into space today aboard SpaceX's Crew Dragon spacecraft as part of Axiom Mission 4 (Ax-4). The launch took place at 12:01 pm IST from NASA's Launch Complex 39A in Florida. Shukla is all set to make history as the second Indian in space and the first to visit the International Space Station (ISS). The event marks India's return to human spaceflight after a gap of 41 years since Rakesh Sharma's odyssey in 1984.
Docking
The team is scheduled to dock with the ISS tomorrow
Shukla (39) serves as the pilot on Axiom Mission 4, joining commander Peggy Whitson of Axiom Space, ESA astronaut Sławosz Uznanski-Wisniewski from Poland, and Hungary's Tibor Kapu. The crew is expected to dock with the ISS around 4:30 pm IST on June 26 after a 28-hour journey. Axiom-4 marks the fourth private astronaut mission to the ISS, operated jointly by Houston-based Axiom Space and NASA. The Indian government has reportedly paid around ₹600 crore for Shukla's participation.
Research objectives
Mission will carry around 60 scientific studies from 31 countries
The mission will carry around 60 scientific studies and activities from 31 countries. During his two-week stay, Shukla will oversee seven India-specific experiments—ranging from microalgae behavior to muscle-cell health and nutritional studies. This hands-on investigation marks a crucial stepping stone toward India's own Gaganyaan human spaceflight, planned for 2027. Shukla is carrying Indian sweets like gajar halwa and aamras, a plush swan named Joy, and a tribute for Sharma—his mentor and the first Indian to visit space.
Training journey
Shukla has logged over 2,000 flying hours in combat aircraft
Shukla, who hails from Lucknow, was selected by ISRO as the prime astronaut for this historic flight. He has been in precautionary quarantine for over a month before the liftoff, to ensure the crew stays healthy. Shukla has logged over 2,000 flying hours in combat aircraft including Su-30MKI, MiG-21, MiG-29, Jaguar, and Hawk. He was chosen in 2024 as part of India's Gaganyaan program and trained at Russia's Yuri Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center.